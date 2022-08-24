Thai Court Suspends Prime Minister

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha from his duties while it considers whether he has reached the end of his eight-year term.

The decision Wednesday came after opposition parties filed a petition arguing Prayut, who took power in a 2014 coup, had exhausted his time in office.

A caretaker prime minister will be appointed until the court issues its decision in the case.

Among the leading candidates for the caretaker role is Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.