Thai lawmaker worries online scam center crackdown will be short-lived

A recent crackdown on online scam operations, launched earlier this year, has left more than 7,000 people from various countries stranded in a Myanmar border town awaiting repatriation.

The operation, coordinated by Thailand, Myanmar and China, began after Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s visit to Beijing in February, where she assured Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Thailand would take action against scam syndicates.

While China’s pressure has accelerated the repatriation of Chinese nationals, critics argue that its primary focus is protecting its own citizens rather than dismantling the entire criminal network.

In an exclusive interview with VOA, lawmaker Rangsiman Rome, who chairs the Thai House Committee on National Security and is deputy leader of the opposition People’s Party, casts doubt on the effectiveness of the crackdown, calling it more symbolic than structural.

Rome said that without deeper reforms, intelligence-sharing, and global cooperation, these syndicates will continue adapting and operating in different locations, making the current efforts a short-term fix rather than a lasting solution.

While thousands have been rescued during the ongoing crackdown, the United Nations has previously estimated that more than 200,000 have been forced to work in scam centers.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

VOA: In your opinion, what should Thailand do differently to make the crackdown more effective and ensure these operations are truly dismantled?

Rangsiman Rome: I think this crackdown is just for show. It’s not really solving the problem. We have found evidence that construction is still ongoing in some areas, particularly in Shwe Kokko, where scam compounds continue to expand. It seems like the authorities are only making small, visible efforts to create the impression that they are addressing the issue. In reality, the scale of these crackdowns is very limited, and no significant progress has been made in truly dismantling these networks

Once public attention fades, I believe these scam operations will resume as before, because the root causes have not been addressed. Without continued pressure, the same criminal networks will simply rebuild and operate as they did before.

VOA: How much pressure is China putting on Thailand, and is that pressure actually leading to real changes in the crackdown on scam networks?

Rangsiman Rome: I believe China plays a crucial role in this situation. With the Chinese government's initiative, Thailand has aligned with China on the shared goal of stopping border crimes. While I understand that China is acting to protect its own interests, Thailand must also prioritize its own national security and stability.

The cooperation between Thailand and China has led to progress, particularly in repatriating Chinese nationals from Myawaddy back to China. However, this is not enough. China has largely achieved its goal by bringing its citizens home, but Thailand’s objective goes beyond that — we need to ensure that these scam operations do not return.

To truly dismantle these networks, we must identify and target the key figures behind them. These may include Chinese nationals, Thai mafia, corrupt officials or other powerful individuals involved in sustaining these operations. Thailand must continue its crackdown and expand its focus beyond Myawaddy. We should also pay attention to Cambodia, where large-scale scam operations continue to thrive. Stopping these networks requires ongoing efforts and regional cooperation to prevent them from simply relocating and rebuilding elsewhere.

VOA: How can Thailand and the international community work together to prevent these networks from simply shifting locations and continuing their operations elsewhere?

Rangsiman Rome: The scam crisis is not just Thailand’s problem — it is an international issue that affects people worldwide. Many victims not only lose large sums of money, but also face severe human rights abuses, including forced labor and even organ trafficking. This is a serious criminal enterprise that requires global action.

I see Thailand as a key partner in a global initiative to dismantle scam networks. Thailand has the potential to take the lead in the region to combat these crimes, but we cannot do this alone.

We need support from multiple countries, not just China. We must work closely with Japan, the U.K., the EU and others to share intelligence and track the financial assets of these organized crime syndicates. Many victims are waiting to recover their lost money, and we must locate the hidden assets of Chinese mafia groups and other criminals. It is essential to ensure that no country provides a safe haven for these syndicates — they must be held accountable for their human rights violations.

There is still much work to be done, and Thailand cannot fight this alone. If we work together with international partners, Thailand can take the lead in the region, but we need global cooperation to bring real change.

VOA: Right now, many people are facing difficulties with the repatriation process which involves multiple countries. As a result, some are stuck in Myawaddy or experiencing delays in immigration procedures. How do you think this problem can be resolved to ensure a smoother and faster repatriation process for those affected?

Rangsiman Rome: First and foremost, many countries need to work together to rescue more victims. Based on what I’ve heard, over 7,000 people are currently trapped in Myawaddy, and they need urgent assistance. They should not be left there any longer.

In Thailand, we have a system called NIM, which helps us separate victims from those actively involved in scam operations. It is important to conduct thorough interviews and gather detailed information to identify key figures — the individuals running and operating these scam compounds. By doing this, we can target the leaders behind these crimes and, hopefully, bring them to justice in the future. Our goal is to ensure that these criminal operations do not return.

However, Thailand cannot handle this problem alone. It is extremely difficult for us to combat these syndicates without international support. We need cooperation from many countries, including nations in Africa where some victims originate. By working together, we can respond more quickly, gather information more effectively, and provide translators who can communicate with victims in their native languages. This level of coordination is essential to fully dismantle these networks and ensure that they do not return in the future.