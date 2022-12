Thailand’s royal palace said Thursday that Princess Bajrakitiyabha was hospitalized due to a heart problem after collapsing while attending a working dog championship.

A palace statement said the princess was flown by helicopter from northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province to Bangkok for treatment at Chulalongkorn hospital.

She is the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.