Thailand Cave Rescue

The Thai navy says at least four boys of a group of 12 and their soccer coach have been rescued from the cave where they had been trapped for over two weeks.
A Royal Thai Police helicopter carrying rescued schoolboys lands at a military airport in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 8, 2018.
An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, July 8, 2018.
An ambulance believed to be carrying rescued schoolboys travels to a military helipad near Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 8, 2018.
This undated photo released via the Thailand Navy SEAL Facebook page July 8, 2018, shows rescuers hands locked with a caption reading &quot;We Thai and the international teams join forces to bring the young Wild Boars home.&quot;
