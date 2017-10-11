Thailand to Say Farewell to 'The People's King'

Thailand is putting the finishing touches this month on a lavish five-day funeral ceremony in a final goodbye to its late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Traditional dancers stand next to the Great Victory Royal Chariot that will carry the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body in a giant ornate urn to the cremation site, in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 21, 2017.
Deity sculptures that will be used at the Royal Crematorium for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are seen in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 21, 2017.
Army officers take part in a funeral rehearsal for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 28, 2017.
An artist paints a standing angel statue from ancient Indian epics to decorate the royal crematorium at the Fine Arts Department in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 8, 2017. Preparations for Thai late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's funeral are nearing completion.