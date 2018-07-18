Thai Boys Rescued from Flooded Cave to Make First Public Appearance

A week after their dramatic rescue from a flooded cave complex, the 12 teenage members of a Thai football team and their adult coach will make their first public appearance.

The Wild Boars team will answer submitted questions from journalists from their hospital in the northern town of Chaing Rai Wednesday before they are discharged. The 45-minute session will be broadcast live nationwide.

Officials say the boys, whose ages range from 11 to 16, and their coach are all in good mental and physical health, but doctors remain worried about any long-term psychological trauma from their two-week long confinement.

The saga began in late June, when the team failed to return home from practice. Their bikes and other items were found outside the Tham Luang cave complex, triggering a massive search that ended nine days later when they found the boys on a high ledge, trapped after the cave began filling with floodwaters.

A team of divers from Thailand and other nations began a desperate effort to pull the group out over three separate days last week, as heavy monsoon rains triggered new flooding inside the cave, sparking fears the boys and their coach would run out of oxygen in their tight space.

A former Thai Navy SEAL, Saman Gunan, died while placing spare air tanks along the escape route in preparation for the team's rescue. He ran out of air trying to swim out of the cave.

The team has been quarantined since their rescue to prevent them from contracting any kind of infection from their families.