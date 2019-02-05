The Gender Gap Where Women Top Men

Single women are defying the usual gender gap by purchasing more homes than single men, even though female workers earn just 80 percent of what their male counterparts make.

Unmarried American women own around 22 percent of homes, while unattached men own fewer than 13 percent in the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, according to online loan broker LendingTree, which used Census Bureau data from 2017 to reach its conclusions.

The analysis found that single women own 70,000 more homes in metro areas than single men.

The difference is even greater in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas, where single women own almost twice as many homes as single men.