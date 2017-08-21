The Great American Eclipse

A rare total solar eclipse began in the Western state of Oregon Monday, as millions of people across the U.S. are watching the phenomenon from the Pacific to the Atlantic for the first time in 99 years.
1
The Diamond Ring effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the total solar eclipse above Madras, Oregon, Aug. 21, 2017.
2
People watch the start of the solar eclipse and raise their hands in prayer in an eclipse viewing event led by Native American elders, at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell, Aug. 21, 2017.
3
A total solar eclipse is seen above Madras, Oregon, Aug. 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.
4
Portland Taiko drummer Karen Tingey performs in front of a live video shot of the sun to introduce the solar eclipse from Salem, Oregon, Aug. 21, 2017.