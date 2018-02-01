May: Different Rights for EU Nationals After Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May says European Union nationals who come to the country during the transition period after the country leaves the bloc should not have the same rights to remain as those who come earlier.

Speaking to reporters on a trip to China, May said she will fight proposals to give EU nationals full residency rights if they arrive after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019. Officials in Brussels have said Britain must guarantee the rights of EU citizens if it wants free access to the European single market during the transition.

“I’m clear there’s a difference between those people who came prior to us leaving and those who will come when they know the U.K. is no longer a member of the EU,” May said.