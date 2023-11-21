These US States Have the Most Remote Workers

All About America explores American culture, politics, trends, history, ideals and places of interest.

Working from home at least part of the time might be the new norm, but employers in some U.S. states are more flexible about remote work than others.

Colorado has the highest percentage of remote workers, with 37.3% of people working from home at least one-to-two days per week. Maryland (37%), Massachusetts (36.4%), Utah (36%), and Washington state (34.8%) round out the top remote-work hotspots, according to data from SelectSoftware Reviews.

The places with the most knowledge-based jobs are more likely to have large numbers of people working remotely, according to Ravi Gajendran, a business professor at Florida International University in Miami.

“States that are more well known for IT, finance, analytics, those kinds of occupations, we're likely to see a higher proportion of remote work,” says Gajendran. “Colorado has a lot of software. … Utah is emerging as an IP knowledge-based industry ecosystem…and Virginia, New Jersey, all those areas have heavily knowledge-based work.”

Maryland (37%) and Virginia (32.1%), parts of which include the Washington, D.C., suburbs, are high on the list due to knowledge-work jobs related to federal contracts, according to Gajendran.

California is home to Silicon Valley, a global center for technology and innovation, but its telework rate (29.9%) does not break the top 10.

“A lot of knowledge workers are based out of big cities and suburbs of big cities,” Gajendran says. “For example, a state like California, even though it's 30%, it probably is closer to 60-70% in a place like San Jose or San Francisco, but is much, much lower in the more rural parts of California.”