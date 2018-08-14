Accessibility links

Thieves in Belgium Steal More Than $1M Worth of Red Bull Drinks

  • Agence France-Presse
A warehouse of DSV Global Transport and Logistics in an industrial zone in Menen (Menin), Belgium, near the French border, Aug. 14, 2018, two days after more than 300 pallets of Red Bull cans with a value of nearly 1 million euros were stolen from the warehouse, according to the police.
BRUSSELS — 

Thirsty thieves stole more than 300 pallets of Red Bull cans worth around one million euros ($1.13) from a depot in Belgium in what police described on Tuesday as a "very professional" heist.

The energy drink — whose slogan is "Red Bull gives you wings" — was stolen on Sunday from an industrial estate in Menin district, on the French border.

The team of thieves took around 12 hours and made repeated trips to take the equivalent of 11 trucks worth of the drink from the depot, which is on the motorway linking the Belgian city of Ghent to Lille in northern France.

A Belgian police source told AFP they were using CCTV images to identify the suspects, and would not rule out that they had inside help.

Belgium's Dutch-language Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper made fun of the brand's slogan, saying "it seems 950,000 cans have themselves been given wings."

Red Bull was created in the 1980s by the Austrian businessman Dietrich Mateschitz and is a major sponsor of sports including motor racing,

