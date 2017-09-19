Third Suspect Arrested in London Subway Bombing

British police have arrested a third suspect in last week's bombing on a London Underground train that injured more than 30 people.

The Scotland Yard said Tuesday that the 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Newport, Wales. Police were searching a property in Newport, but they would not release any more details.

Two other men were arrested over the weekend. An 18-year-old refugee from Iraq was nabbed in the port area of Dover, a major ferry terminal for travel between Britain and France, and a 21-year-old from Syria was arrested in the west London suburb of Hounslow, which is home to London's Heathrow Airport. They remain in police custody, but neither has yet been formally charged.

Islamic State's involvement discounted

A homemade bomb partially exploded at the Parsons Green station during rush hour.

Images of the bomb posted on social media appear to show a bucket on fire that had been placed inside a plastic bag close to a rail car door.

Islamic State jihadists claimed responsibility for the attack, but Home Secretary Rudd discounted it.

“It is inevitable that so-called Islamic State or Daesh will try to claim responsibility, but we have no evidence to suggest that yet,” she told the BBC. Rudd said authorities will try to determine how the suspects may have been radicalized.

More armed police

Earlier, she had dismissed as “pure speculation” U.S. President Donald Trump's claim, made Friday on Twitter, that a “loser terrorist” behind the attack was known to Scotland Yard.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the British public may see more armed police on the streets and the transport network. The prime minister also said members of the military will begin aiding police, providing security at some sites not accessible to the public.

The blast was the fifth major terrorist attack in Britain this year.