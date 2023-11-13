Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Thousands Evacuated as Southern Iceland Prepares for Volcanic Eruption

A view from a plane of the village of Grindavik, which was evacuated due to volcanic activity, near Grindavik, Iceland, Nov. 13, 2023.
A view from a plane of the village of Grindavik, which was evacuated due to volcanic activity, near Grindavik, Iceland, Nov. 13, 2023.

Around 900 small earthquakes shook southern Iceland on Monday, as scientists warn a significant eruption from the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system may be imminent.

Uncertainty surrounding possible damage from earthquakes and volcanic activity led nearly 4,000 people to be evacuated from their homes in the coastal town of Grindavik, about 40 kilometers southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

Thousands of small tremors have been recorded in the area in recent weeks, and Grindavik residents were evacuated early Saturday morning after quakes caused some damage to buildings and roads.

A car drives toward a fissure in a road in the town of Grindavik, Iceland, Nov. 13, 2023 following seismic activity.
A car drives toward a fissure in a road in the town of Grindavik, Iceland, Nov. 13, 2023 following seismic activity.

Nearly all of those evacuated were able to find residences outside of the town with only about 50 to 70 staying at an evacuation center.

Residents were allowed to briefly return later, though they were made to park outside of the city as authorities barred them from driving in.

The area has long been a hotspot for volcanic activity, with eruptions having occurred multiple times since 2021.

Some information in this report was taken from Reuters

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG