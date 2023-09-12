Thousands Feared Dead from Libya Floods

The death toll from flooding in eastern Libya could reach thousands, an official from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told reporters Tuesday.

"The death toll is huge," said Tamer Ramadan, head of the IFRC's Libya delegation.

Ramadan said the agency confirmed from independent sources that there were 10,000 people missing.

Officials in eastern Libya said Monday that as many as 2,000 people were believed dead in the city of Derna.

The area was hit hard by torrential rains and flooding from Mediterranean Storm Daniel, causing dams to burst and entire neighborhoods to be washed away.

Video posted to social media showed streets turned to raging rivers in Derna as well as Benghazi, Sousse, Al Bayda and Al-Marj.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.