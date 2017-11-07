Accessibility links

Languages
Americas

Thousands of Guatemalans Block Highways in Protest

  • Associated Press
FILE - Protesters raise a black Guatemalan flag in Constitution Plaza as they demand the resignation of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales in Guatemala City, Sept. 20, 2017.
GUATEMALA CITY — 

Thousands of rural Guatemalans are blocking highways across the country to demand the resignation of President Jimmy Morales and lawmakers accused of corruption.

One of the leaders of the protest is Neftaly Lopez, who says that more than 50,000 people have been involved in blocking 22 points across Guatemala.

Lopez said Tuesday that it's a way to demonstrate unhappiness with the current government. She says protesters want Congress dissolved because they believe most of the members are tied to criminal organizations.

Deputy Interior Minister Ricardo Guzman says police have been sent to the blockades to negotiate.

In August, the U.N. anti-corruption commission in Guatemala requested that Morales' immunity be lifted so it could investigate alleged campaign finance violations.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG