Thousands in Sydney Under Evacuation Orders

"This is a life-threatening emergency situation," New South Wales Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke said about the torrential downpour in Sydney, Australia’s largest city.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported more than 200 millimeters of rain in some neighborhoods and as much as 350 millimeters in others.

Thousands of Sydney’s residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes and more evacuation warnings and orders are likely.

State Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York said there is literally “no room for the water to remain in the dams.”

The downpour is expected to continue for several days.

Cooke said people should be "prepared to evacuate at short notice."