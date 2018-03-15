Accessibility links

Thousands of Civilians Flee Last Major Syrian Stronghold

  • VOA News
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians, who fled fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, at an army checkpoint, in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, March 13, 2018.

Thousands of civilians fled the rebel-held eastern Ghouta town of Hammouriyeh on Thursday as the Syrian army continued to make inroads into the last major stronghold in the area, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said it was the largest exodus of people from the besieged area near Damascus since government forces launched a campaign to recapture it last month.

After the Syrian army opened a corridor following a late-night advance, the civilians were seen fleeing to an area held by the Syrian government on foot, in cars and on motorcycles.

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a Syrian government forces soldier, left, helping a civilian who fled from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, at an army checkpoint, in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of D
Scores of wounded and sick people were evacuated earlier this week from eastern Ghouta, which has been divided into three encircled areas by the government offensive.

Twenty-five trucks hauling humanitarian aid entered the northern rebel-held area and was headed to the town of Douma, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

The ICRC added the convoy was transporting enough food aid for 26,100 people for one month and other items as well.

Syrians fleeing fighting between Turkish troops and Syrian Kurdish militia rest in a field between Afrin and Azaz, northwestern Syria, March 14, 2018.
The Observatory also said overnight that dozens of air strikes and shelling pounded eastern Ghouta's southern pocket.

Russia and Syria have said their forces only target armed militants and try to halt insurgent mortar attacks that have killed dozens of people in the area. The two countries have blamed the rebels of using civilians as human shields, an accusation the insurgents have denied.

