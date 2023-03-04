40,000 Malaysians Evacuate After Heavy Flooding

Officials in Malaysia said Saturday that nearly 40,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in southern Johor state due to heavy flooding. At least four people have died in the floods.

More than 200 temporary shelters have been set up for people forced out of their homes, authorities said.

Mohd Noor Saad, a Johar resident, told Reuters, “We used to always prepare for the rainy season in November and December.”

“But now,” he said, “with the unpredictable weather, it seems that we are not prepared, and it's become chaotic."

The rains that have already hit Malaysia hard, are expected to continue in the coming days, authorities said Saturday.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.