4 Killed in Protest After Indian Court Convicts Guru of Rape

Police in northern India say at least four people have been killed in violent protests that broke out after a court convicted a controversial guru of rape.

Tens of thousands of supporters of the guru, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, had gathered near the barricaded courthouse in Panchkula.

The court handed down a guilty verdict Friday, triggering rioting in the area by supporters of the guru. Reports from the scene said police fired tear gas to disperse protesters

Indian investigators alleged that Singh, dubbed the "guru in bling", molested two of his female worshippers - a charge that he and his supporters deny.

Six thousand police officers were deployed in the city of Panchkula alone as authorities feared that a guilty verdict could result in violence.

Many popular ascetics claiming to have mystical powers in India, including Singh, have been linked with scandals and controversy.

In 2015, Singh, leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, was accused of encouraging 400 followers to undergo castration at his ashram so they could get closer to God.

Singh also stood trial for conspiracy to murder a journalist in 2002.

But his supporters have stood firm, referring to him as "the ultimate humanitarian" on the group's website.