Thousands Swarm Sri Lanka’s Presidential Residence

Protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital, Colombo swarmed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence Saturday and demanded his resignation.

The Daily Mirror, a Sri Lankan newspaper, reported that the crowd was not deterred from entering the building by police use of tear gas and water cannons.

Rajapaksa was reported have been removed from the residence Friday for his safety.

The protesters are adamant the president had to resign immediately and overnight the courts had ruled they were allowed to protest at his residence.

There have been growing tensions in recent weeks about the cash-strapped country’s inability to control rapidly rising inflation and its inability to import fuel, food and medicine.

Hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans have made their way to the capital, frustrated by the weeks of crisis. Fuel for cars and trucks ran out Friday and inflation is running at 60%.

One correspondent reports that a can of pears is selling for more than $10.