Greece Mourns Wildfire Victims

Greece observed a period of mourning Wednesday as crews continued checking cars and homes burned in fast-moving fires that have killed at least 74 people.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced Tuesday there would be three days of national mourning.

The worst fire spread near the port of Rafina, near Athens, sending many people to beaches and into the water in search of safety. Boats evacuated more than 700 people.

Hospitals have treated nearly 200 people, mostly for burns.

There was no official count of the number of people still missing.

High wind gusts helped the fires spread quickly in hot, dry weather conditions. Forecasters expected some rain in the region Wednesday as firefighters worked to extinguish the blazes.