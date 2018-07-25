Accessibility links

Greece Mourns Wildfire Victims

  • VOA News
Firefighters remove a dead body that was killed in wildfires in Mati east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Greece observed a period of mourning Wednesday as crews continued checking cars and homes burned in fast-moving fires that have killed at least 74 people.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced Tuesday there would be three days of national mourning.

The worst fire spread near the port of Rafina, near Athens, sending many people to beaches and into the water in search of safety. Boats evacuated more than 700 people.

A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece.
Hospitals have treated nearly 200 people, mostly for burns.

There was no official count of the number of people still missing.

High wind gusts helped the fires spread quickly in hot, dry weather conditions. Forecasters expected some rain in the region Wednesday as firefighters worked to extinguish the blazes.

