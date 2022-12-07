Three Indonesian Police Wounded in Suicide Bomb Attack: Authorities

A suicide bomber wounded three officers in an attack on a police station in Indonesia's West Java province on Tuesday, police said.

There were no indications yet of any possible motive for the attack. Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, has long struggled with Islamist militancy.

The blast occurred at about 8:20 a.m. local time (0120 GMT) during roll call at the Astana Anyar police office in Bandung, the capital of Indonesia’s most populous province.

"A man trespassed while wielding a sharp weapon, he was trying to get through to the police doing the roll call," Bandung police chief Aswin Sipayung told Kompas TV.

The suicide bomber then detonated his device, killing himself and wounding the three officers, he said.

"Three of our officers were injured and have been taken to a hospital. We have sterilized the complex and cordoned off all entrances," Aswin said.

West Java police spokesman Ibrahim Tompo told broadcaster Metro TV: "Right now Bandung police chief has arrived at the scene, and the bomb squad team is on their way."