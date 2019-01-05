Three Killed and Four Injured in California Bowling Alley Shooting

Three men were killed and four others were injured in a Friday night shooting at a bowling alley outside the western U.S. city of Los Angeles.



Media reports and eyewitnesses said the shootings stemmed from a fight at the bowling alley in the city of Torrance, about 32 kilometers from Los Angeles.



The Torrance Police Department said officers responded to a call and found multiple gunshot victims. They said three men died at the scene and two of the four injured victims were treated at a hospital for. The other two chose to get their own medical attention.



Twenty-nine-year-old Torrance resident Wes Hamad was at the bowling alley with his 13-year-old niece and a cousin when the shootings occurred. Hamad said a "huge fight" broke out resulting in "complete chaos."



Police said they are searching for suspects and that an investigation is underway.



