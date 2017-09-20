3 Members of Congress Arrested at Trump Tower Street Protest

Three Democratic members of Congress have been arrested on disorderly conduct charges at a protest outside Trump Tower.



U.S. Reps. Raul Grijalva, of Arizona; Luis Gutierrez, of Illinois; and Adriano Espaillat, of New York, were among a small group of demonstrators who sat down in the street on New York's Fifth Avenue on Tuesday and refused to move.



The lawmakers were handcuffed and led away. Police say they were issued desk appearance tickets and released.



The protesters were demanding that Congress pass legislation protecting thousands of young immigrants from deportation.



Protest organizers said before the event the lawmakers planned to get arrested.



President Donald Trump delivered an address at the United Nations earlier Tuesday. The Republican was scheduled to stay at Trump Tower afterward but wasn't present for the protest.