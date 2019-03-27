Accessibility links

Three Members of French Government Quit Ahead of Elections

French Minister of European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau leaves the weekly cabinet at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 20, 2019.

PARIS — 

Three members of the French government have quit their jobs ahead of campaigns for European Parliament elections next month and municipal elections in France next year, the presidency said on Wednesday.

French Government's Spokesperson Benjamin Griveaux leaves the weekly cabinet at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 20, 2019.
European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux and digital junior minister Mounir Mahjoubi, have left the government, the Elysee palace said in a brief statement.

Loiseau had earlier announced her resignation in order to lead the LREM party into the May 26 European Parliament vote and Mahjoubi has said he would run for Paris mayor in 2020.

French Junior Minister for Digital Economy Mounir Mahjoubi leaves the Cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Aug. 31, 2018.
Griveaux has repeatedly said he will announce by the end of spring whether he is running for Paris mayor.

The statement had no other details although the three departures are likely to lead to a cabinet mini-reshuffle in the coming days.

Asked when the reshuffle could take place, an Elyse official had no comment.

