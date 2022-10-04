Three Scientists Win Physics Nobel for Quantum Information Research 

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Tuesday that three scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for “pioneering quantum information science.

The academy said Alain Aspect of France, John Clauser of the United States and Anton Zeilinger of Austria each carried out “groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated.”

Their work made it possible for the development of new technology, the academy said.

“Quantum information science is a vibrant and rapidly developing field," said Eva Olsson, a member of the Nobel committee. “It has broad and potential implications in areas such as secure information transfer, quantum computing and sensing technology.”

The three scientists will split the $900,000 cash prize.

The Nobel Prize for medicine was announced Monday. The chemistry prize follows Wednesday, with the literature prize on Thursday and the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.