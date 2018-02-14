Officer Wounded in Shooting Near NSA Entrance

A law enforcement officer was wounded in a shooting incident Wednesday near the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) outside Washington, authorities reported.

Local media said at least one suspect was in custody and could be seen handcuffed and sitting on the ground surrounded by police near the secure entrance to the secretive agency at Fort Meade a U.S. Army installation in suburban Maryland.

Nearby, a black sports utility vehicle appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier. Its front window was riddled with bullet holes and the vehicle's air bags had deployed. Blood-stained items could be seen on the ground nearby.

But the NSA, the spy agency responsible for the U.S.'s global electronic eavesdropping to combat possible terrorist threats, said the situation at the scene was under control and there was no ongoing security or safety threat.



Traffic was blocked on a nearby road leading to the NSA but there were no immediate details disclosed about how the incident unfolded.

U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident.

A White House statement said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected."