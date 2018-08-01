3 Alleged Members of Cybercrime Group FIN7 Arrested

U.S. authorities announced on Wednesday the arrests of three alleged members of a major Eastern European cybercrime group known as FIN7, accusing the hackers of attacking more than 100 U.S. companies in recent years and stealing millions of customer credit and debit card records.

The authorities identified the suspects as Ukrainian nationals Dmytro Fedorov, 44, Fedir Hladyr, 33 and Andrii Kolpakov, 30. Hladyr is in federal custody in Seattle after being arrested in Germany in January and extradited to the United States. Fedorov and Kolpakov remain in custody in Poland and Spain, respectively, pending their extradition to the United States.

Since at least 2015, FIN7, also known as the Carbanak Group and the Navigator Group, "engaged in a highly sophisticated malware campaign" to attack U.S. companies, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chili's, Arby's, Red Robin and Jason's Deli, and local businesses in Western Washington state, according to U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes.

"Cybercriminals who believe that they can hide in faraway countries and operate behind keyboards without getting caught are just plain wrong," Hayes said.

In the U.S., the group hacked companies in 47 states and the District of Columbia, "stealing more than 15 million customer card records from over 6,500 individual point-of-sale terminals at more than 3,600 separate business locations," according to a statement by the U.S. attorney's office.