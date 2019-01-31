Three US States Win Settlement for Oil Spills

U.S.-based Sunoco Pipelines has agreed to pay hefty fines and make procedural changes after it was found in violation of state and federal environmental laws in connection to oil spills in three states.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state regulators in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma said Sunoco Pipelines and its Louisiana partner Mid-Valley Pipeline Company have agreed to make amends for the spills that occurred in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Sunoco has also agreed to take additional steps to prevent and detect corrosion in its pipeline segments, including in the ones no longer in use by the company.

"This excellent result shows how a strong federal and state partnership can bring about effective environmental enforcement to protect local communities in these states," said Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

The fines of more than $5 million will be used to restore waterway shorelines when disasters strike, including other oil spills.

"Our nation relies on the oil and gas sector to meet our energy needs, and we also expect companies to do so while protecting our vital water resources," said EPA Regional Administrator Ann Idsal. "Companies who violate this responsibility must face consequences and assure their future compliance."