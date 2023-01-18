Internally displaced people (IDP) carry charcoal from the forest at the foot of Nyiragongo volcano in Virunga National Park, Jan. 13, 2023, to the market in Kibati, DRC.
Photo: AFP
Through the Lens: Deforestation Imperils Famed DR Congo Reserve
KIBATI, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO — Acrid smoke swirls amid the buzzing of dozens of chainsaws under the majestic Nyiragongo volcano, producing scenes of devastation in the heart of the lush natural treasure in eastern DR Congo.
Ezekiya Yadi Jackson (L), 20, refuels his chainsaw at the foot of Nyiragongo Volcano in Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 13, 2023.
In less than two months, more than 200 hectares (500 acres) of forest have been razed to stumps in this corner of the Virunga National Park, where tens of thousands of Congolese have fled from clashes between rebels and the military. (Displaced people carry charcoal from the forest to the market for sale at the foot of the Nyiragongo volcano in Virunga National Park, Jan. 14, 2023.)
The new arrivals were forced from homes farther north by the advancing M23 militia, which resumed fighting in November 2021 after accusing the Congolese government of failing to honor an agreement to incorporate its fighters into the army. (This aerial view shows the internally displaced persons camp in Bushagara, north of the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 13, 2023.)
Internally displaced people (IDP) search for water at the Bushagara site, north of the city of Goma, Jan. 13, 2023. The Bushagara site was established by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to respond to the emergency of displaced people following the M23 conflict.
To survive, many have resorted to cutting down trees for firewood. (Internally displaced people (IDP) search for pieces of firewood at the foot of Nyiragongo volcano in Virunga National Park near Kibati, Jan. 13, 2023. )
They are struggling to find enough food for their families, so they turned to charcoal production. (Innocent (L), a young internally displaced person (IDP) from Rutshuru, works on a charcoal kiln with his colleagues to provide food for their families at the IDP camp in Kibati, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 13, 2023.)
Just a few months ago, the area was still under the authority of Virunga park officials. But these days, rangers call the various militias first to alert them before venturing out, a bid to avoid harassment or worse. (An ecoguard of the Virunga National Park patrols the deforested area at the foot of Nyiragongo Volcano in Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 13, 2023. )
An internally displaced person (IDP) carries charcoal from the forest at the foot of Nyiragongo volcano in Virunga National Park, Jan. 13, 2023, to the market in Kibati.
Motorcyclists transport charcoal to Kibati at the foot of Nyiragongo volcano in Virunga National Park, Jan. 13, 2023.
Internally displaced people (IDP) sell charcoal in Kibati north of the city of Goma, Jan. 13, 2023.
This aerial view shows internally displaced people (IDP) carrying charcoal from the forest at the foot of Nyiragongo volcano in Virunga National Park, Jan. 14, 2023, to the market in Kibati. The forest of the Nyiragongo volcano will soon be nothing but stumps.