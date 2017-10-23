Tillerson Makes Unannounced Visit to Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has with met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during an unannounced visit to Kabul Monday.

"The Secretary stated that the new U.S. strategy for South Asia makes clear the United States’ commitment to working with the government of Afghanistan and with partners across the region to achieve peace in Afghanistan and deny safe havens to terrorists who threaten that goal," the U.S. embassy in Kabul said. "President Ghani reiterated his support for the new U.S. strategy and emphasized his government’s commitment to reforms aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all Afghans."

It is Tillerson's first trip to Afghanistan as the top U.S. diplomat.