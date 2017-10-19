Tillerson to Attend First Meeting Between Saudis, Iraqis

The U.S. State Department announced Thursday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will attend the first meeting next week between the Saudi Arabian and Iraqi governments that are aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

While in Riyadh, Tillerson will "meet with various Saudi leaders to discuss the conflict in Yemen, the ongoing Gulf dispute, Iran, and a number of other important and regional and bilateral issues," the statement reads.

The meeting will be held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh four months after the two countries signed an agreement to establish a council to improve relations between the neighboring countries in an attempt to counter Iran's broad influence in the region.

Tillerson's visit to Riyadh will be one of several to countries in the Persian Gulf region and Asia between October 20 and October 27.

Tillerson will then meet with Qatar leaders and U.S. military officials in the capital of Doha to discuss "joint counterterrorism efforts" and "other regional and bilateral issues," before visiting India, Pakistan and Switzerland.

The trip will mark Tillerson's first visit to South Asia. He will meet Pakistani leaders in Islamabad, and senior Indian officials in New Dehli to discuss continue bilateral cooperation, strategic partnerships and regional security issues.

In Geneva, Tillerson will discuss "a number of the current global humanitarian crises" when he meets with officials from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The State Department did not disclose the specific dates Tillerson will visit the countries that are included in the announcement.