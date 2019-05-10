Time Magazine Debates Record of Indian PM

Time magazine has put Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover of its international issue, debating whether his rule has been good for the country.



A critical article by Aatish Taseer questions whether the qualities that won Modi the national election in 2014 are still useful today.



He said while 2014 was an "election of hope," the 2019 vote takes place among people obsessed with their differences.



While Taseer's story says Modi has failed to deliver on his promises, Ian Bremmer, founder of a political risk consulting firm, has written an article for the same issue titled Modi is India's Best Hope for Economic Reform.



Bremmer says while Modi's economic record has not been completely successful, he remains the person most capable of fostering more change in India. He praises Modi's work on domestic development, saying he has improved the lives and prospects of hundreds of millions of people. He also says Modi has improved relations with China, the U.S., and Japan.



The story is published as India holds elections for the lower house of parliament. Votes will be counted May 23.