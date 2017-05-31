A Timeline of Major Attacks in Kabul Over the Last Year

May 31, 2017: More than 90 people are killed and 300 wounded when a truck filled with explosives detonates near the German embassy in Kabul.

March 8, 2017: Thirty-one people are killed and 87 wounded when insurgents disguised as doctors attack a military hospital with a suicide bomb, automatic weapons and grenades.

January 10, 2017: Twin suicide bombings near parliament in Kabul kill more than 30 people and injure some 80 others.

November 21, 2016: At least 32 people are killed and more than 80 wounded in a suicide bombing of a Shiite mosque in Kabul.

July 23, 2016: At least 80 people are killed and 200 more wounded when a bomb claimed by Islamic State explodes during a peaceful protest rally.