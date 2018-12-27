Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Gets Some New Sparkle

  • Associated Press
FILE - The Tiimes Square New Year's Eve ball is seen at One Times Square building during a test run before the official New Year's Celebration at Times Square in Manhattan, New York, Dec. 30, 2017.

NEW YORK — 

Preparations for New Year's Eve in Times Square are taking shape, and some of those shapes are 192 new crystal triangles on the famous ball.

The new Waterford crystal triangles will join about 2,500 others Thursday on the big, sparkling sphere. Some new crystals are swapped in every year.

This year's additions feature rosette cuts designed to make them appear to flow harmoniously into each other. That's in keeping with this year's “gift of harmony” theme.

The ball measures 3.5 meters (12 feet) in diameter and weighs almost 5,450 kg (nearly 12,000 pounds). It's positioned atop One Times Square.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG