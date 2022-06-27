Tokyo Residents Urged to Conserve Power Amid Heat Wave

Authorities in Japan urged people in the Tokyo region to conserve energy Monday amid high temperatures and an increase in demand for electricity.

Weather officials reported the end of the rainy season, which helps keep back higher temperatures, had come at its earliest time since such records began in 1951.

Authorities said people should try to save power, particularly during the evening, and take steps to guard against heat stroke.

The Japan Meteorological Agency expects high temperatures in the Tokyo area to exceed 33 degrees until Sunday.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.