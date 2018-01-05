Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Jan 6

We're celebrating the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending January 6, 2018.



Number 5: G-Eazy, A$AP Rocky & Cardi B "No Limit"



The new year gets off to a flying start in fifth place, where G-Eazy, A$AP Rocky, and Cardi B leap five slots with "No Limit."



It ties A$AP Rocky's best previous showing on the Selena Gomez hit "Good For You," but it's just another day at the office for Cardi B, who last year ruled the Hot 100 for three weeks with "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)."

Number 4: Lil Pump "Gucci Gang "



From here, things get quieter … in fact, they don't move at all. Lil Pump holds at number four with "Gucci Gang."



The teenage rapper says he's giving up Xanax in 2018. He announced his intentions on Instagram on New Year's Day. Lil Pump's fondness for the anti-anxiety drug is well-known: After gaining one million Instagram followers, he celebrated with a Xanax-shaped cake.

Number 3: Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug "Havana"



Camila Cabello and Young Thug tread water in third place with "Havana." Camila drops her much-anticipated debut solo album on January 12 … and says she's a bit nervous. Posting January 1 on Twitter, she wrote "It's January 1. My album comes out in 12 days. Someone hold me!"



She welcomed the new year with a televised performance in New York City's frigid Times Square.

Number 2: Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage "Rockstar"



Post Malone and 21 Savage remain in second place with their ex-champ "Rockstar." Last week, a version featuring T-Pain and Joey Bada$$ leaked online … and it turned out to be the original mix. Joey says he co-wrote the song with Post Malone but there are no hard feelings … he's earning songwriting royalties and promises more ghostwriting in 2018.

Number 1: Ed Sheeran & Beyonce "Perfect"



Ed Sheeran and Beyonce share the Hot 100 title for a third straight week with "Perfect."

How did these two get together? It was Beyonce's idea: She saw Ed's 2014 performance on Jools Holland's BBC show "Hootenanny"… and that YouTube clip inspired Beyonce to make her move.

Will their collaboration move out of first place next week? Join us in seven days and we'll find out!