Top 5 Songs for Week Ending June 29

We’re soaring with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending June 30, 2018.

The musical deck gets shuffled this week with the biggest change happening at the top.



Number 5: Maroon 5 & Cardi B "Girls Like You"

Maroon 5 and Cardi B lose a slot in fifth place with “Girls Like You.”



The BET Awards were handed out on June 24 in Los Angeles, and Cardi came away with two: Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Viewers’ Choice. Offset of Migos sparked marriage rumors after calling Cardi his “wife” during a speech. Cardi wasn’t present at the ceremony but later confirmed on Twitter that indeed she and Offset were secretly married last year.



Number 4: Drake "God's Plan"



Taking over fourth place is Drake with “God’s Plan.” He releases his fifth album “Scorpion” on June 29, and what can we expect? Well, he’ll likely address his recent feud with Pusha-T, who released a fiery diss track, “The Story Of Adidon.” It’s also likely he’ll introduce us to his son Adonis, who was the subject of that song. Adonis is being raised in France, by his mother, Sophie Brussaux.





Number 3: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin tread water in third place with “I Like It.” J Balvin has overtaken Drake as the most-streamed artist on Spotify. On June 25, the streaming platform announced that the Colombian reggaeton star has racked up more than 48 million monthly listeners. Propelling J Balvin’s surge is his new album, “Vibras.” Of course, Drake drops his “Scorpion” album on Friday, so the title may again change hands soon.



Number 2: Post Malone Featuring Ty Dolla $ign "Psycho"

Easy come, easy go: last week, Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign jumped atop the Hot 100 with “Psycho.” And, this week they return to the runner-up slot with "Psycho."

Ty’s not stuck in real life, though: early July sees him perform in festivals in Norway, Hungary, Germany, and Switzerland. After that, it’s back to North America to hit the road with Lil Uzi Vert and G-Eazy.



Number 1: Drake "Nice For What"



Drake is back at the Hot 100 summit with “Nice For What,” which puts him in the record books.

Drake now has 38 career weeks at number one on the Hot 100 — second-most among all solo male artists. He moves ahead of Michael Jackson; only Usher has more, with 47 total weeks at the top.