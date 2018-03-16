Top 5 Songs for Week Ending March 17

We're igniting the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending March 17, 2018.

It's a big week on the hit list, because we get a Hot Shot Debut in the Top Five … that doesn't happen very often.

Number 5: Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug "Havana"



Things start quietly in fifth place, where Camila Cabello and Young Thug sink a slot with "Havana."

Later this year, Camila will go on tour with Taylor Swift; Charli XCX will also be on the bill. Camila tells "ET" that she first met Taylor four years ago at the MTV Video Music Awards. She says Taylor inspired her to write songs. Camila says she's looking forward to spending some down time with her tour mates, and says her touring necessities include a laptop, headphones and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Number 4: Bruno Mars & Cardi B. "Finesse"



Also losing a slot to fourth place this week are Bruno Mars and Cardi B with "Finesse." Over on the Radio Songs lineup, it moves into first place …putting Bruno in the chart record books. This is Bruno's eighth champion song, making him the most successful male artist in the 33-year history of the Radio Songs chart (it was formerly known as Hot 100 Airplay). Rihanna is the all-time champ, with 13 No. 3 hits; Mariah Carey is next with 11.

Number 3: Ed Sheeran "Perfect"



Ed Sheeran gets dinged a notch in third place with "Perfect". On March 10, Ed performed in Melbourne, Australia, and things literally heated up. Temperatures outside the venue, Etihad Stadium, reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), and some concertgoers said the air conditioning inside the stadium was too weak to keep up with the heat.

The retractable roof was closed, and witnesses say several fans were taken away after fainting. Reps for Etihad Stadium said the roof was closed at the request of Sheeran's tour management, and that water stations were available throughout the venue.

Number 2: Post Malone Featuring Ty Dolla $ign "Psycho"



Here's your big new arrival: Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign grab Hot Shot Debut honors in second place with "Psycho."

This is the second time Post has opened in the runner-up slot. He also did it with "Rockstar" — which went on to top the chart. It's Post Malone's third Top 10 hit, after "Rockstar" and "Congratulations."

Number 1: Drake "God's Plan"



Let's congratulate Drake on a sixth week at No. 1 with "God's Plan."



There may be more hits to come: Recently on Instagram, Drake posted a simple sentence: "next one soon splash."



Whatever happens, we'll be there to cover it, and we hope you'll join us.