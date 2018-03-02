Top 5 Songs for Week Ending March 3

We're igniting the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending March 3, 2018.

This week's Hot Shot Debut hit lands at No. 6 … so near, yet so far. Meanwhile, the Top Five songs hold in place for yet another week.



Number 5: Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage "Rockstar"



Post Malone and 21 Savage hold in fifth place with former title-holder "Rockstar."



Post's latest single "Psycho" features Ty Dolla $ign, and last weekend, Post dropped some accompanying merchandise. Three graphic long-sleeve tees can be had in gray, black or white, with each tee sporting a different graphic design … including gorillas and construction trucks. You can get them for $50 apiece at postmaloneshop.com.

Number 4: Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug "Havana"



Camila Cabello and Young Thug stay put in fourth place with their former champ "Havana."



Although Camila was born in Cuba, her family relocated to Miami when she was five. Camila just released a 17-minute mini-documentary titled "Made In Miami," and you can see it right now on my Twitter page, Ray On The Hits.

Number 3: Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"



Bruno Mars and Cardi B spend another week in third place with "Finesse." Bruno's 24 K Magic World Tour is a roaring success. Last year, it finished fourth on Pollstar's list of the Top 100 Worldwide Tours, behind Coldplay, Guns 'N Roses, and U2. This year, Bruno continues to pack arenas. He's currently in New Zealand and Australia, with Asia following in April.

Number 2: Ed Sheeran "Perfect"



Ed Sheeran's still your man in second place with "Perfect." The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry — IFPI for short — has named Ed the world's best-selling recording artist of 2017.

"Divide" was the global No. 1 album, going multi-platinum in 36 markets, while "Shape Of You" took top singles honors. It went multi-platinum in 32 markets.

Number 1: Drake "God's Plan"



The IFPI winner of 2016 — Drake — tops the Hot 100 for a fourth week with "God's Plan."



One of Drake's old notebooks is up for sale … for a cool $54,000. Recovered from Drake's grandfather's furniture factory in Toronto, it features Drake's signature in his real name — Aubrey Graham — along with handwritten rap lyrics. It's available on the website MomentsInTime.com.

That's it for now, but join us next week for another great lineup.