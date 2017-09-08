Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Sept. 9

This is the Top Five Countdown! We’re taking aim at the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart for the week ending September 9, 2017.

You’ll be glad you joined us this week because countdown history is made – this is one for the record books.



Number 5: Charlie Puth "Attention"

Charlie Puth rebounds a slot to fifth place with “Attention,” which tops this week’s Billboard Pop Songs chart.



How did Charlie know this song was a hit? His artist & repertoire partner Mike Beard tells Billboard that they usually have other people critique their songs…but this time they didn’t need to. They knew “Attention” was a winner.



Number 4: Imagine Dragons "Believer"



Also on the upswing is Imagine Dragons in fourth place with “Believer.”



Lead singer Dan Reynolds says therapy has made him a better person. Dan says he went through a crisis of faith, which has now led him to fight on behalf of others. Last month, Imagine Dragons headlined their own festival, LoveLoud, which works to benefit LGBTQ youths…particularly within the Mormon community.

Number 3: Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"



Holding in third place is Cardi B with “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves).”



Earlier this year the New York rapper signed with the Atlantic label, and now says her debut album will drop in October. She broke the news to her fans last weekend at the Made In America festival in Philadelphia.

Number 2: DJ Khaled Featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller " Wild Thoughts"



DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller occupy the runner-up slot for another week with “Wild Thoughts.”



DJ Khaled tells E! News that he used to fear flying so much that he hadn’t stepped on a plane in 10 years. He says taking his infant son Asahd on tour has helped him overcome that fear. Khaled couldn’t bear to be apart from him, so he’s back in the air and feeling fine.



Number 1: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"



“Despacito” remains airborne for an incredible 16th week at number one, and yes…that ties the all-time Hot 100 record, set in late 1995 and early 1996 by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. The name of their song? “One Sweet Day.”

Next week looms large: what will happen on the Hot 100? We'll be here to tell you so don’t miss a moment!