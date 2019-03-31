Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Top Algerian Businessman is Arrested at Tunisian Border

  • Associated Press
FILE - French businessmen leader Pierre Gattaz, left, and head of Algeria's Business leaders Ali Haddad attend an Algeria-France economic forum in Algiers, Feb.7, 2018.

ALGIERS — 

Algerian media say a top Algerian businessman, Ali Haddad, has been arrested at an Algerian border post as he was apparently trying to go to Tunisia amid political crisis in the country.

Journalists at Haddad's private television channel Dzair News said he was arrested overnight in Oum Tboul, close to the Tunisian border, confirming a report from the daily El Watan.

Haddad, long a backer of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, resigned this week as head of Algeria's Business Forum, apparently trying to distance himself from the unpopular leader whose government has been accused of corruption.

FILE - Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika gestures while talking with Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Gaed Salah during a graduation ceremony of the 40th class of the trainee army officers at a military academy in Cherchell, west of Algiers, Algeria, June 27, 2012.
SEE ALSO:

Algerian Army Repeats Call to Declare President Unfit for Office


Massive protests started last month to demand that the ailing, 82-year-old president resign. Bouteflika, who has been in power for 20 years, withdrew from running for a new term but cancelled Algeria's April 18 presidential election.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG