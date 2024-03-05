Top Russian Commanders Face ICC Arrest Warrants for Alleged War Crimes 

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Tuesday for two top Russian commanders over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov, an army lieutenant general and a navy admiral, are suspected of crimes between October 2022 and March 2023.

The Hague court says there is evidence to believe that the men were responsible for missile strikes against Ukrainian electric infrastructure, which led to civilian harm.

Although Russia denies targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, the ICC noted that the recorded attacks were excessive to any expected military advantage. According to the Geneva conventions and international court protocols, attacks on civilians are forbidden.

The two men “are each allegedly responsible for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian" targets and "crime against humanity of inhumane acts,” the court said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the ICC’s decision.

"Every Russian commander who orders strikes against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure must know that justice will be served," he said on the social media platform X.

This is not the first-time warrants have been issued for officials related to the war in Ukraine.

A warrant was issued for President Vladimir Putin and Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for alleged war crimes related to the abduction of Ukrainian children, a claim the Kremlin rejects.

The Kremlin reacted to the warrant by saying Russia does not recognize the ICC.

Some information for this report was provided by Reuters and Agence France-Presse.