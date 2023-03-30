Top UN Court to Rule on US Seizure of Iranian Assets 

The International Court of Justice is due to rule Thursday in a dispute between Iran and the United States about nearly $2 billion in frozen assets.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that the assets seized by U.S. courts should be turned over to victims of a 1983 bombing at a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut and other attacks linked to Iran.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks and says the United States illegally froze the assets, which include $1.75 billion in bonds belonging to Iran’s central bank.

The 1983 attack killed 241 U.S. service members.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.