Top UN Court to Rule on US Seizure of Iranian Assets 

FILE - A United Nations flag flutters in the wind next to the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2018.

The International Court of Justice is due to rule Thursday in a dispute between Iran and the United States about nearly $2 billion in frozen assets.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that the assets seized by U.S. courts should be turned over to victims of a 1983 bombing at a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut and other attacks linked to Iran.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks and says the United States illegally froze the assets, which include $1.75 billion in bonds belonging to Iran’s central bank.

The 1983 attack killed 241 U.S. service members.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

