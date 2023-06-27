Accessibility links

Toronto Elects First Chinese Canadian as Mayor 

FILE - Olivia Chow, who is running in Toronto's mayoral election, turns out to support LGBTQ rights during the Pride march in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 25, 2023.

Olivia Chow became the first Chinese-born mayor of Toronto Monday.

Voting tallies show Chow winning 37% of the vote, with former deputy mayor Ana Bailoa taking 32%.

She is the second woman elected to lead Canada’s largest city. She will succeed John Tory, who was re-elected to a third term just last October but resigned just four months later after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a staffer.

“If you ever questioned your faith in a better future and what we can do with each other, for each other, tonight is your answer,” Chow told her supporters during her victory speech.

The 66-year-old Chow emigrated to Canada at age 13 from Hong Kong. She is a former member of Canada’s parliament and a Toronto city councilor. The left-leaning Chow campaigned on a platform of creating 25,000 affordable housing units in the city of 2.7 million people, where homelessness is on the rise.

She is also facing a host of other problems in Toronto, including a crumbling transit system and violent crime.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.

