Tourism Group Gives Funds to Reopen Liberty Bell for 3 Days

  • Associated Press
Tourists to Independence National Historical Park take photographs through a window of the closed building housing the Liberty Bell, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. The building is closed due to the partial government shutdown.

PHILADELPHIA — 

Tourists in Philadelphia for the holidays will be able to see the Liberty Bell this weekend despite a partial federal government shutdown that closed many national parks throughout the country.

Most of the buildings in the Independence National Historic Park including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center have been shuttered since Saturday morning because of the partial shutdown.

A sign near the Golden Gate Bridge shows federal land being closed because of a partial U.S. government shutdown in San Francisco, Dec. 23, 2018.
That was bad news for tourists and the city of Philadelphia, which sees the second highest attendance at the Liberty Bell during the weekend before New Year's Day annually.

Officials at VISIT PHILADELPHIA, a tourism and marketing group, say they're giving the park $32,000 to open Friday, Saturday and Sunday to let in the estimated 25,000 people who had planned to see the Liberty Bell this weekend.

