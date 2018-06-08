Accessibility links

Town Paints Rainbow Crosswalk to Promote Inclusion

  • Associated Press
FILE - Pedestrians cross a street on a rainbow crosswalk in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, June 5, 2018. A New Jersey town has followed suit.
MAPLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY — 

A New Jersey town has a crosswalk painted in permanent rainbow striped colors to show LGBT pride doesn't just happen in June.

Maplewood on Thursday unveiled the statement at the intersection of Valley Street and Oakview Road.

Committeeman Dean Dafis tells The Star-Ledger of Newark the town wanted to do something to serve as a symbol of its "commitment to inclusion." Dafis is the first openly LGBTQ member of the governing board.

Dafis says the community wants youth who are struggling with their identities to "proudly cross or walk over their fear and self-doubt."

