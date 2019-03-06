US Trade Deficit Climbs to 10-Year High in 2018

The U.S. trade deficit increased 19-percent in December from the previous month, the single largest monthly deficit since October 2008, despite President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies aimed at cutting the gap.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday the global trade deficit in goods and services rose to a seasonally adjusted $59.8 billion, a $9.5 billion increase from November, pushing the full-year total to a decade-long high of $621 billion. It was the highest mark since the $709 billion deficit in 2008 during the middle of the Great Recession.

The trade deficit on goods with China, Mexico and the European Union climbed to record highs, despite Trump's imposition of tariffs last year on Chinese products and on foreign aluminum and steel.

December's trade imbalance widened because U.S. imports rose 2.1 percent, while exports to other countries dropped 1.9 percent.

Wednesday's trade deficit report follows several other weak economic reports this week, including business and construction spending, setting the U.S. economy on a low growth course in the first quarter.



