Trade, Venezuela Among Topics for Trump, Bolsonaro Talks

  • VOA News
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stands as he is applauded after speaking at the Chamber of Commerce in Washington, March 18, 2019.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to discuss boosting trade and diplomatic ties when they meet Tuesday at the White House.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters ahead of Bolsonaro's visit that the two countries have had extensive talks about agricultural issues, and that tangible outcomes from those discussions could be announced in a joint statement Tuesday.

Other topics of focus include bringing the U.S. and Brazilian business communities closer, and cooperating on energy and other infrastructure initiatives.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Valencia, Venezuela, March 16, 2019.
The senior administration official also noted mutual support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized as Venezuela’s legitimate leader by most Western countries, including the United States and Brazil.

The official said the Brazilian military can play a role in the Venezuelan crisis through its own ties with its counterparts in Venezuela to help protect civilians.

Bolsonaro won election last year, and has struck a pro-U.S., pro-Trump stance.

The United States and Brazil have signed several agreements already, including one that opens the possibility for U.S. companies to launch satellites from Brazil's Alcantara space center, and another waiving visa requirements for visitors traveling from the United States to Brazil.

