In the rural south of Egypt, residents on horseback keep alive the centuries-old art of El-Mermah, a celebratory fencing competition held for the birthdays of holy Islamic figures, and other special occasions. Ahead of the birthday of the Prophet Mohamed, Islam’s holiest figure, photojournalist Hamada Elrasam turned his lens on this cultural tradition in Al-Biirat, a village in the ancient city of Luxor. Words by Elle Kurancid.